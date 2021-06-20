White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

