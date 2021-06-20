WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.85 Million

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report sales of $281.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $283.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOW. Benchmark began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $16.63 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.