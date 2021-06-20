Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Wienerberger stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

