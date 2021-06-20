William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,390,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,042,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,694,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,314,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,691,000 after acquiring an additional 148,743 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 844,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,534,000 after acquiring an additional 369,466 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $212.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

