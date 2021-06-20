William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,053 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period.

Agree Realty stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

