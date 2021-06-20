William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 56,967 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,967 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,559,000 after buying an additional 173,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SXT opened at $86.94 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

