William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $6.80 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 153,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

BDC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

