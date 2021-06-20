Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.87 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

NYSE:WSM opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,027 shares of company stock worth $16,876,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

