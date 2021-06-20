Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

