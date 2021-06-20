W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $55.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $499.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $511.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $499.71 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $502.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 2,805,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,556. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

