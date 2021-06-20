XinFin Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.97 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $806.86 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00959315 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000241 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,674,601,091 coins and its circulating supply is 12,274,601,091 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

