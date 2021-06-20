xRhodium Price Down 7.5% This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00005175 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $630.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003217 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00034756 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00056269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001331 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.