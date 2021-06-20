Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,126 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vonage were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

