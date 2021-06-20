Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.