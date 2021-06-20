Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,606 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

