Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $211,000 Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,680,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

