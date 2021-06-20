Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,204 Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

