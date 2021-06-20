Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,792 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $62,233,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

