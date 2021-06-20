Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE WTS opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $144.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.