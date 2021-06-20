Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.07 million and $1.81 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00133475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00176576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.46 or 0.00875373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.89 or 1.00145365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

