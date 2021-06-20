Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report sales of $74.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.90 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $78.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $319.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $41.67. 464,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

