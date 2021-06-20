Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

