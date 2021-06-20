Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.92. 429,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.74. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.