Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.74 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. 64,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

