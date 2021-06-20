Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triterras.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

