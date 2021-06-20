Zacks: Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $415.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $428.96 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

NLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 42,330,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,092,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

