Zacks: Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.98 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $415.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $428.96 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

NLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 42,330,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,092,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.