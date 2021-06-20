Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

