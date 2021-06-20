Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post sales of $73.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $77.56 million. Culp posted sales of $64.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $311.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $327.35 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $346.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 199.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,521. The company has a market cap of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29. Culp has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

