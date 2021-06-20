Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.01). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,255 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter.

DRH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.