Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

