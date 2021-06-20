Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.13). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

HT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.84.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

