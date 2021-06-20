Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $975.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 657,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,823. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $926.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

