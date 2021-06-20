Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $655,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,195,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,881. MasTec has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.57.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

