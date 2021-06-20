Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. MasTec posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $655,624. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,195,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.21. 1,958,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

