Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $406.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

