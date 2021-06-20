Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $19.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.56 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $121.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $159.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.97 million, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

