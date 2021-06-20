Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,796. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,523 shares of company stock worth $6,343,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after buying an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $12,834,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

