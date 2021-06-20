Zacks: Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,222,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

