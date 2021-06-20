Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.48. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

