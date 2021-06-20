Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $10.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.68 to $11.44. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $39.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $36.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.21.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.