Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

