Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 268.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,958,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.93. 392,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

