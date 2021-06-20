Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post sales of $200.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $837.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,371 shares of company stock worth $3,004,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.