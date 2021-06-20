Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.48. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.25. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

