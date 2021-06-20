Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $34.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $35.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,087.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $124.41 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

REPX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

