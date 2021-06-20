Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post sales of $3.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.23 on Tuesday, hitting $565.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.50. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

