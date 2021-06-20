Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.76 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $388.44 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

