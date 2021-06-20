Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.