Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report sales of $107.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.13 million to $108.50 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $431.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research upped their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAWS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 17,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,133. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $497.63 million, a PE ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.