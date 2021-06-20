Zacks: Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.83 million, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62.

In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

